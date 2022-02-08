Eric Nana Gyetuah, a journalist with Connect FM in Takoradi in the Western Region says the IGP has called to assure him of swift investigations into an assault on him by some plain-clothes security personnel.

Eric Nana Gyetuah was on Thursday attacked and beaten by some plain-clothes security personnel for filming them with some suspects in handcuffs eating at a popular food joint in Takoradi.

He was subsequently sent to the Western Regional Police Command where his statement was taken.

He was later identified as a journalist and granted police inquiry bail.

Speaking to Citi News, he indicated that, the IGP has assured him that he will look into the matter.

”I could not take pictures or videos of them in the chop bar, rather I hid to take some pictures while they were at the car park, one spotted me, rushed to me and demanded the phone which I declined. He then called his other colleagues, and they started beating me.”

“The IGP has called to tell me not to worry, and that he would handle the case.”