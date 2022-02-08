Authorities at the school of Veterinary Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), have reiterated calls for the government to help complete work on the abandoned KNUST Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

For the past five years, work has halted on the project as lecturers lament the situation is adversely affecting quality academic work.

The authorities at the school believe the completion of the abandoned KNUST Veterinary Teaching Hospital project will make it a veterinary training powerhouse for not only Ghana but West Africa at large.

“The prototype of this building is in South Africa, Onderstepoort University of Veterinary Medicine. If this building is completed, it would be the first of its kind in the entire West Africa.”

Dean of KNUST’s School of Veterinary Medicine, Prof. Benjamin Emikpe, said among the 16 Veterinary schools in West Africa, this would be the biggest structure ever.

“Situating it in the Ashanti Region is to attract veterinary students from all West African countries; Ethiopia, Tanzania, Mali, Burkina Faso, and more, telling us that we are capable of delivering veterinary medicine education.”

He is therefore calling on the government to as a matter of urgency help complete the project.