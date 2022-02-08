The Coalition of Concerned University Students has announced the postponement of their intended demonstration alleging police intimidation.

The leadership of the Coalition says the government through the Ghana Police is deliberate in frustrating its intended demonstration.

In a statement, the group accuses the Greater Accra Regional Police Command of backing out on the agreed modalities for the demonstration and resorting to intimidation.

“We are equally expressing our revulsion at the Greater Accra Regional Police Command for reneging on the agreed modalities for the demonstration and resorting to intimidation.”

The Coalition has further postponed the demonstration to Thursday, February 10, 2022, after the initially agreed routes were suddenly changed by the Police on Monday, February 7, 2022.

The Coalition says it will join other demonstrating groups on Thursday to fight for the good of university students.

“We shall, on Thursday, join various CSOs, youth groups, and the National Democratic Congress in its demonstration to register our disquiet.”

The CoCUS scheduled a demonstration for February 3, 2022, to protest against the government over the University Teachers Association of Ghana Strike, but that has been stopped after the police issued a statement saying it would not be available to provide them with security due to the ECOWAS meeting.

The Coalition sees all these as efforts by the police to sabotage their call on the government to respond to the demands of the striking teachers.

Meanwhile, public universities in the country are on the verge of closing down as it is in its 5th week of the strike since schools reopened.

