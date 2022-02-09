Traders and drivers who ply their trade by the roadside at Mobile on the Nsawam road in the Eastern Region, where an accident claimed four lives on Monday, want authorities to relocate them.

A Mercedes-Benz truck with registration number GT 7176 N loaded with bags of cement was said to have lost control of its brakes crashing into several vehicles, and killing four persons instantly.

Traders and drivers around the stretch are appealing to the Municipal Assembly to relocate them to a more suitable place to prevent a recurrence of the situation.

Madam Victoria Foli, who sells building materials next to the spot where the truck finally stopped, and Samuel Obeng Larbi, a driver who also escaped the accident narrowly spoke to Citi News.

“Yesterday [ Monday] was a market day, and so lots of people were around, including those of us who pick our passengers here at the station. We have lost a lot, even though this is a roadside, accidents can happen anywhere. This is the first time we are experiencing such a gory accident here,” Samuel Obeng Larbi said.

“I saw people shouting and running, I almost did too, but luckily it didn’t get to me. A car which just left my shop was crashed. I would say I was saved by grace. I think the way the cars park around here is too bad, if there wasn’t a station here, this may not have happened,” Victoria Foli said.

About 24 persons were rushed to the Nsawam Government Hospital, with two currently on admission receiving treatment.

One who was in a critical condition has since been transferred to the St. Joseph’s Hospital in Koforidua, while the rest have been treated and discharged.

Dr. Kwabena Awuku, the Medical Superintendent at the hospital wants the government to assist the hospital with logistics for effective management of accident and emergency cases.

“Our Municipality for the past 24 hours has been mourning, one patient has been transferred to the St. Joseph s Hospital in Koforidua, she had a forearm fracture. We need more logistics to aid us effectively treat such issues in case of recurrence. We need an X-ray machine, and a CT Scan machine, it would be of great help to prevent patients from being transferred to other hospitals.”

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive, Kwame Buabeng, who visited the hospital to check on the victims says the Municipal Security Council is set to meet on Monday’s incident and make the necessary recommendations and take the right steps.

“We have taken the contacts of the victims and parents, and we would support them with their medical bills. Our Municipal Security Council will meet to access the road situation on Friday to analyse the whole issue to avert further occurrence.”

Kwame Buabeng however revealed that the assembly will need a space to construct an ultra-modern market and also expand the existing lorry park to move the drivers along the main road.

“We as an assembly have started expanding the lorry station, first phase is done, the second is yet to start. Their current parking space is illegal. We need a befitting lorry station and a marketplace to contain the increasing number in the market now.”

“We appeal to stakeholders to make lands available for use for the construction of an Ulta-Modern marketplace in Nsawam. I brought investors from South Africa in that regard, but on reaching here, they say the market is too small and requires expansion. We need about 50 acres of land”, he said.