Parliament’s Education Committee says a meeting with the leadership of the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) will be held next week to find a solution to the impasse between the union and government.

This comes on the back of the High Court’s second order for the National Labour Commission (NLC) and UTAG to return to the negotiation table to iron out their issues.

The parties are at a stalemate over UTAG’s five-week-old strike.

Speaking to Citi News, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe said the meeting will be held next week.

“We agreed to meet UTAG at our meeting on Wednesday. We plan to hold the meeting next week, listen to them and hopefully bring finality to the matter as we appeal to both sides.”

UTAG’s demands

UTAG has been on strike since January 10 to force the government to restore the conditions of service agreed upon in 2012.

The 2012 conditions of service pegged the Basic plus Market Premium of a lecturer at $2,084.42.

UTAG has complained that the current arrangement has reduced its members’ basic premiums to $997.84.