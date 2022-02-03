Abdul Mumin Issah, the MCE for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolis has been arrested by the Western Regional Police Command for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault and offensive conduct against a police officer who was performing his lawful duty.

The MCE has been charged on three (3) counts of Assault of a public officer, Offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace and disturbing the peace in a public place contrary to Sections 205, 207 and 298 respectively, of the Criminal and Other Offences Act of 1960, Act 29.

He has also been charged for Dangerous driving contrary to Section 1 of Act 683 of 2004 as amended by Act 761 of 2008.

The MCE, who was driving a Toyota Land-cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 is alleged to have driven dangerously and carelessly while approaching a police snap check point at the Kwasimintsim Cemetery on Wednesday, 2nd February 2022.

When one of the police officers on duty attempted to stop him, he verbally assaulted and threatened him.

He will be put before the court on Friday, 4th February, 2022.