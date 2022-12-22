A 38-year-old pregnant woman, Efua Amoaba, has been found dead after falling into a well at Sekondi in the Western region, close to the Regional Coordinating Council.

Amoaba, a mother of three was carrying a five-month pregnancy when the unfortunate incident happened.

Confirming the incident to Citi News, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metro Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, (NADMO), James Obeng, said the deceased on Wednesday went to fetch water from the well without the knowledge of her children.

She was later found dead in the well after she went missing and after several hours of searching for her.

She has been sent to the Effia-Nkwanta Mortuary for an autopsy.