The Somali government has said that police officers accused of torturing journalists covering al-Shabab attacks in the capital, Mogadishu, have been arrested.

Interior Security Minister Abdullahi Nur said “the armed forces will be accountable for their actions”.

The state-owned Somali National TV tweeted a photo of the journalists lying on the ground while blind-folded.

The police officers targeted journalists who work for private television stations in Somalia and had gone to cover militant attacks on police stations on Tuesday

The al-Shabab militants carried out simultaneous suicide bombings and raided police stations in several Mogadishu districts, the latest high profile assaults by the al-Qaeda affiliated jihadists in the city.

Media workers in Somalia regularly face intimidation, arrest and attacks from several quarters.