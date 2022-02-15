In keeping with the spirit of sharing the love on Valentine’s Day, EchoHouse Ghana Limited and its partners have shared bundles of love with the good people of Appiate in the Western Region.

The 360 marketing communications agency chose to spread the message of love with the residents of the community following the January 20 incident in which an explosion occurred following a highway collision involving a vehicle carrying explosives to a local mine.

To achieve its goal, the agency reached out to some of its partners who were happy to support their worthy cause.

Compassionate brands such as Frytol, Dano, Malta Guinness, Fortune Rice and Close Up offered more than 100 packs of their products to be donated to the displaced residents of the community.

In a statement, the Chief Executive Officer of EchoHouse Ghana Limited, Beryl Agyekum Ayaaba, said EchoHouse Ghana Limited is committed to playing its part as a member of the Ghanaian community and will continue to stand with others in times of need.

“We are borrowing from the concept of expressing love on Valentine’s Day to share our love with the people whose lives have been turned upside down by the January 20 incident,” she continued.

“Our thoughts are with them every day and maybe our little contribution will give our brothers and sisters some moment of relieve,” she added, while also thanking the partners who supported EchoHouse Ghana Limited to make this donation possible.

Louis Afful, the Deputy Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for Prestea Huni- Municipality, who received the items, expressed her gratitude to EchoHouse Ghana Limited and its partners for the gesture.

While commending the marketing communications agency for their service to the community, he also called on other bodies and individuals to provide assistance whichever way they can.