The Coalition of Transport Operators says it will propose to government a 30% rise in fares.

According to the coalition, the increment will help boost the operations of its members amidst recent hikes in fuel prices.

This decision was reached after a 16 member transport union including Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU), Concerned Drivers Association, Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), amongst others, met on Thursday, February 3, 2022, in Accra over concerns about the hikes in fuel prices.

Transport operators are expected to meet government today, February 7, 2022.

According to the union, the proposed increase stems from hikes in fuel prices lately in the country, which they say is taking a toll on their finances.

The union, however, says it will meet with the Ministry of Transport over the issue on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, PRO for the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado said passengers should expect to pay more transport fares after their engagement with the Minister of Transport.

“On Thursday, we met at TUC, GPRTU headquarters, and we have decided to increase transport fares by 30%. The measures we used to reach this decision are; the current increase in fuel prices, increase in the price of items we use, government charges amongst others. That is what we are hoping to charge after seeing the Minister on Monday.”

Over the last few months, the frequent increase in fuel prices has been of much concern to drivers, particularly commercial drivers.

Members of the Concerned Drivers Association have on several occasions tried to increase transport fares, but after talks with the government, they hold back, hoping that the prices of fuel will reduce.

At some fuel pumps, a litre of fuel has exceeded the GH¢7 prices. The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers has predicted that fuel prices may cross the GH¢8 mark by March 2022.