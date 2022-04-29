Some aggrieved members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya Constituency of the Greater Accra Region, have threatened to boycott the constituency elections slated for Sunday, May 1, 2022, over allegations of bias against the leadership of the party.

They claim the Constituency Elections Committee has employed mechanisms to create a dubious and flawed album, calculated to disenfranchise delegates who are sympathetic towards the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Adwoa Sarfo.

Some aggrieved supporters in the Constituency went to court to secure an injunction so that their grievances could be heard.

David Obiri Yeboah, the Constituency Youth organiser for Dome Kwabenya, in a Citi News said, “We are withdrawing from the race. It will not cause any mayhem if we do so. The party is hell-bent on taking the MP out, but the painful aspect is that we are not representing the MP. She joined the party on her own and I will work with anybody the party chooses, and so if Ocquaye comes as an MP I will still work with him.”

Some members of the party had earlier alleged that the names of aspirants aligned to the current MP, Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, had been expunged from the constituency’s register.

The aggrieved members headed to two separate courts to injunct the elections.