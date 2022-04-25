The arrest and prosecution of persons who dump refuse indiscriminately in Accra under the government’s ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ exercise will begin this week.

The exercise, which is backed by a new law will see city guards take action against persons whose surroundings are engulfed in filth.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, while cautioning individuals and corporate entities to ensure the cleanliness of their immediate surroundings to prevent arrest, said the government has trained 1,000 members of the taskforce dubbed the City Response Team that would ensure compliance with the sanitation by-law.

The taskforce will be out-doored on Tuesday April 26, 2022].

“Operation Clean Your Frontage is a by-law, passed and duly gazette. If you are found dumping refuse indiscriminately, we have a law now to grab and prosecute you. Come Tuesday, 1,000 men and women drawn from the Greater Accra Region have undergone intensive training at the Bundase military camp. On Tuesday, we will outdoor them. Under ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’, you are to clean your house, immediate surroundings to the middle of the street. If you don’t do that, the law will catch you,” the minister said.

Last week, the Minister commissioned the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ secretariat to receive complaints from the public and relay them to various MMDAs in the Greater Accra Region for swift action.

He warned that, “traders selling at unauthorized places should move to designated places to conduct business without fail. From this day on, the call centre will be here and all the MMDAs will have call centres manned by NSS personnel and a taskforce led by ex-military officers. We expect that when a message is sent through the call centre, there will be a response within a maximum of one hour, in real-time, due to the traffic situation.”