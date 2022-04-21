Members of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) have laid down their tools effective today, April 21, 2022.

They are demanding the payment of their neutrality allowances.

This follows a statement released by the association on April 5, 2022, saying that the government has delayed in paying its members the allowance in question, hence the decision to embark on strike.

In the statement, CLOGSAG, said it expected the allowance to have been implemented immediately after a meeting with the government and an MoU signed on January 20, 2022, to that effect, but after more than three months, the allowance is yet to be paid.

“It was noted that the Neutrality Allowance has not been effected as agreed, in spite of official reminders and follow-ups to the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning,” CLOGSAG noted in the statement.

When Citi News visited the Registrar General’s department in Tema, Accra, the Birth, and Deaths department, amongst other civil service offices, the situation on the ground affirmed the seriousness of the strike as offices were locked.

Staff in offices that were open told customers that they were on strike; hence they could not attend to them.

This decision of theirs has left customers stranded and worried, as this is not the first time they have had to bear the brunt of the action by CLOGSAG.