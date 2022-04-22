Ahead of this year’s World Malaria Day and the start of the rainy season which causes a spike in malaria cases, Global pharmaceutical company, Bliss GVS Ghana, has donated anti-malarial drugs worth GHS 30,000 to the Efia Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Takoradi.

So far, the company has made donations to six hospitals and schools across the country as part of its ‘Act for Africa’ campaign, aimed at bringing awareness and empowering healthcare providers to be able to reduce the malaria burden in Ghana and Africa.

Speaking to the press after the donation, Medical Representative for Bliss GVS Ghana in the Western Region, Mr. Justice Yalley, said “Our target is the poor and needy in society. We want to reach them and ensure they have access to quality and effective antimalarial medicines such as LONART. My advice to the public is not to self-medicate when they show symptoms of malaria. They should get tested first and diagnosed before they can begin any form of treatment” he said.

Head of Pharmacy for the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital, Mr.Francis Darko Afari, who received the medicines on behalf of the hospital expressed gratitude for the gesture and promised that the drugs will be used to treat patients who are unable to afford treatment.

According to him, malaria cases makeup up 30% of all OPD cases at the hospital, and so it is imperative that the hospital makes good use of such donations.

“We are grateful to Bliss GVS Ghana for such a donation. We are just about to start the rainy season, and we buy a lot of antimalarial drugs, so this donation will reduce the cost of treatment for the clients.”

“We have exemptions for those who don’t have money to buy such medicines. We also get situations where people are brought from nowhere and have to give them treatment. We can’t say because nobody knows them, we will leave them to pass on, so we will use donations to treat needy people, and we will document that to track the usage of such medicines. We assure you that it will be put to good use’’, Mr. Darko Afari said.

The team also visited the Takoradi market, where medicines and some other products produced by Bliss GVS Pharma worth GHC15,000 were donated.

Receiving the donation, Madam Veronica Arthur, Secretary, Takoradi Market Queens Association, thanked Bliss GVS Ghana and assured the team that the products will be shared with all the market women.