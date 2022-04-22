In a bid to provide wider coverage and a faster internet experience for its customers, network operator, Glo has entered into a nationwide National Roaming arrangement with AirtelTigo for voice, data and SMS services.

A statement from Glo explained that, in this strategic business move with AirtelTigo, all Glo customers will automatically latch onto the AirtelTigo network by 23rd April 2022.

“It is worth noting that all other conditions of service remain unchanged. This means, Glo customers will continue to recharge with Glo’s scratch cards or electronic credit transfers and enjoy all existing Glo products, including Value Added Services.”

“Glo customers who face any difficulty in automatically latching onto the AirtelTigo network are advised to manually select the AirtelTigo network in their phone/device’s network settings and enable Data Roaming, under Mobile Data Network Settings to enjoy superior experience on AirtelTigo network.”

The statement also noted that, Glo customers may dial the existing customer helpline 100 or 0230010100 for assistance.

“They could also visit any Glo customer experience centre, or alternatively, dial AirtelTigo’s helpline at 0260000100 for prompt resolution of any service issue.”