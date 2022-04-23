Embattled Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong Kumankumah has criticized attempts by the party’s central committee to remove her from office.

The Committee had argued that the current chairperson is not qualified for the position she occupies, as she gained 43% of the total votes cast in their chairmanship elections of August, 2020.

In a statement sighted by Citi News, the Central Committee resolved to conduct a run-off election between Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong- Kumankumah and the first runner-up, Comrade Hajia Hamdatu Ibrahim.

Ms Kumankumah said calls for her to step aside are needless, given that she legitimately won the election based on the majority of votes.

“As the Council of Elders said I did not elect myself. I did not swear-in myself. They decided to use a simple majority which I got more than 240 to the next person and I won in ten regions. I was elected and properly sworn in and I have been in this position for almost two years,” she said on Eyewitness News.

Ms. Kumankumah asked the committee to resort to the right procedures in getting their concerns addressed if they felt the processes leading to her election were illegal.

“Our Constitution is clear. If they have any problem they have to go through the internal mechanisms of our party. This issue has already gone to court and it has already been settled in court so anybody that has a problem has to go through the party’s structures.”

Meanwhile, the CPP Council of Elders has condemned the Committee’s attempts to remove Ms. Kumankumah from office.

“The actions of Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah led group constitute an affront to the dignity of the court. We, the Council of Elders of CPP, do not recognize the said unlawful meeting held at the UDS guest house,” the Council said in a statement.