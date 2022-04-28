Two persons are in the grips of the Keta Police in the Volta Region for their involvement alleged involvement in the diversion of premix fuel meant for fishermen along the coast in Keta.

The driver of the tanker, and the Secretary of the Nukpesekope Landing Beach Committee, were picked up on Tuesday, April 27, 2022, in the Keta Municipality after they were alleged to be the prime suspects in the diversion,

According to sources, a fuel tanker, with registration number, GT 5422 Z, was parked around the Nukpesekope premix fuel depot on Tuesday morning.

The driver of the vehicle however drove off without discharging fuel, raising suspicion among residents.

The police were called in after some residents alleged that the fuel in the tanker may have been diverted after it stopped at Afiadenyigba Junction.

The tanker is currently parked at the premises of the Keta Divisional Police Command, while the two suspects are assisting the police in investigations.

The Keta Divisional Police Command however declined comment on the matter when Citi News contacted them.