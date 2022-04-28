There is heavy deployment of armed police officers to avert any possible disturbances in the ongoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency executive elections at Subin in the Ashanti Region.

This is because some constituency executive aspirants vowed to resist any attempt to hold the election which is expected to take place today, Thursday, April 28, 2022.

The aspirants, who say they have been prevented from having copies of the party’s album also insist that an injunction has been filed by some party members to prevent the elections from taking place.

One of the aspirants for the chairmanship position, Mark Kyei, spoke to journalists about the concerns.

“This is an election that has an injunction placed on it. How do we proceed with it when the law says we shouldn’t go ahead with it?. We are law-abiding citizens, so if people want to challenge it, they should follow due process. Everything has not gone well concerning the election. There is a lot of wrangling, and it’s very shameful.”

Tension has been brewing in the Subin Constituency after some aspirants raised issues with the processes leading to the election.

They accused party leaders of breaching party rules in the build-up to the polls, thereby forcing them to seek an injunction to halt the electoral process.

There have also been allegations that the album for the elections does not contain names of qualified electorates, and must therefore not be used to conduct the elections.

Some aspirants have reportedly moved to halt the electoral process.

Earlier, some persons locked up the party’s office to protest what they said were infractions in the polling station elections in the constituency.