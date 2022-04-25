The Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS), is among other things calling on the government and the international community to take steps to make available the malaria vaccine to Ghanaians.

As the world observes World Malaria Day, the theme; ‘Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives,” seeks to throw more light on the existence of malaria and the ways to prevent and control it.

In a statement from the Association, calling for the efficient prevention and control of malaria in Ghana, it said there is a need for continued investment, standardization, and sustained political commitment.

“On this occasion of World Malaria Day 2022 with-Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives, the Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists (GAMLS) wishes to highlight the need for continued investment, standardization, and sustained political commitment.

“The government and the international community are encouraged to take steps to make the malaria vaccine available to the target population.”

The statement further listed some more measures the Association thinks will be of importance to extinguishing malaria.

Standardisation of materials needed for quality work in the diagnosis of malaria in health facilities, especially Giemsa stain, the main reagent for the malaria gold standard testing.

Testing of malaria should be done before treating patients to avoid wastage.

The association encouraged the public to ensure proper sanitation in and around their environment; clearing stagnant waters to stop the breeding of mosquitoes and the spread of malaria.

“The public is urged to get rid of stagnant water to control the breeding of mosquitoes, and further spread of malaria. The indiscriminate use of insecticide must be checked to minimize the development of resistant vectors (mosquitoes). These will make malaria control a success.