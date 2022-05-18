Trade promotion organizations from Jamaica, Malaysia and Zimbabwe, received this year’s top prizes for launching innovative programmes in their countries that help small firms to benefit from trade opportunities.

The 2022 World Trade Promotion Awards were announced at the World Trade Promotion Organizations Conference and Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

In his official address, the Secretary-General of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement Area (AfCFTA), Wamkele Mene, announced that the secretariat is shifting its focus from large industries to SMEs to ensure inclusive and sustainable economic growth through a signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Trade Corporation (ITC).

This comes as Ghana and other African countries risk losing an annual GDP of $450 million if struggling SMES and social impact entrepreneurs are not supported to withstand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other global factors such as climate change and the Russia/Ukraine conflict.

“It is vital that under the current circumstances, the SMEs are supported to survive and adapt, as they can be a key component on the road to economic recovery on the continent. Indeed, TPOs will be vital in providing assistance to SMEs to ramp up their export capabilities. In addition, it is crucial that you support them to understand and participate in regional value chains, for our “Made in Africa” revolution to be successful,” he stated.

Speaking on this year’s theme, “Bold Solutions for Resilience and Recovery,” the Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, urged players in trade promotion to employ aggressive and innovative reforms to position SMEs for resilience and recovery.

He urged governments in developing countries to prioritize trade and make it the centre of their development agenda.

“Trade must be mainstreamed in national development plans. Programmes and projects that enhance trade must be aggressively pursued by TPOs.” he said.

Mr. Kyerematen added that trade within regional markets such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) must be prioritized by member countries to help local MSMEs to expand and benefit from international trade.

“As we are no doubt aware, AfCFTA presents Africa with the best opportunity, not only to enhance the level of intra-African trade but to leverage the collective strengths of African enterprises to deepen Africa’s participation in global trade.”

In her welcome address, the CEO of Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, reiterated GEPA’s commitment to supporting small businesses to build on their capacities to enable them to compete favourably in international markets.

She said that GEPA is boosting exports in Ghana by creating an enabling business environment for export activities and building the capacity of persons in the export value chain to enable them to become competitive in the international markets.

Ghana’s National Export Development Strategy (NEDS) according to her, is on track to achieving export earnings of USD25.3billion by 2029.

Below is the list of winners:

Best use of a partnership

Winner: Jamaica – Jamaica Promotions Organization (JAMPRO)

Runner-up: Qatar – Qatar Development Bank and Export Development and Promotion Agency (TASDEER)

Best use of information technology

Winner: Malaysia – Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Runners-up: Austria – Advantage Austria and Canada – Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, Global Affairs Canada

Best initiative for inclusive and sustainable trade

Winner: Zimbabwe – Zimtrade

Runner-up: Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka Export Development Board

‘These awards recognize bold, innovative trade promotion organizations at a time of uncertainty. Trade promotion organizations everywhere have been stepping up to provide a lifeline to businesses who so desperately need it,’ Ms. Coke-Hamilton added. ‘These awards offer examples of scalable solutions to inspire trade promotion organizations everywhere.’

The competition, open to all national trade promotion organizations, recognizes excellence in trade support services. The organizations must show that their initiatives help micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises to become competitive in international markets.

The jury included the former winners from Georgia, Costa Rica and Sweden; the previous conference host, France; and the current host, Ghana.

Other national shortlisted countries were: Brazil, Nigeria, and Saudi Arabia (partnerships); the United Republic of Tanzania (information technology); the Republic of Korea, the Netherlands, and Zambia (sustainable and inclusive trade).

At a glance: Award-winning initiatives for trade promotion

BEST USE OF A PARTNERSHIP

Winner: Jamaica – Jamaica Promotions Organization (JAMPRO)

Initiative: Export Max III

The export capacity of 50 SMEs grew through training, mentorship pairings and group financing through this initiative. Jampro teamed up with the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Jamaica Business Development Corporation for this initiative.

Working with partners meant that JAMPRO could tackle inter-related issues for firms such as capacity building, access to finance, quality and sustainability standards and market growth.

Among the companies, there was 28% sales growth and 100 new buyers; 50% of the non-exporters are now exporting. New markets were opened in Canada, USA, Panama, Japan, Brazil, Grenada, Barbados and other countries.

Runner-up: Qatar – Qatar Development Bank and Export Development and Promotion Agency (TASDEER)

Initiative: ‘Go Global’ Export Accelerator

Tasdeer and the Qatar Development Bank set up a hub for industrial services, preparing 15 key companies through capacity building, export promotion, certifications, reduced shipping rates, and more.

Already, 13 of 15 of the companies have international market orders, totalling $13million, with 311 leads for commercial deals. The accelerator is now serving an additional 15 companies with lessons learned from the pilot programme.

BEST USE OF INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

Winner: Malaysia – Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE)

Initiative: 17th Edition of the Malaysia International Halal Showcase – Virtual Edition

By digitizing the Malaysia International Halal Showcase in 2021, SME exports continued to grow in the halal industry despite Covid-19 disruptions. The virtual showcase opened up new markets and made business connections more convenient and cost-effective.

Runner-up: Austria – Advantage Austria

Initiative: Marketplace Austria for Food and Beverage 2020/2021

Food producers matched up with wholesalers abroad during COVID travel restrictions in an innovative push from Advantage Austria. At a time when travel restrictions nearly stopped the flow of SME exports, Advantage Austria combined virtual business meetings with face-to-face tastings by expanding its B2B platform and using its international office network.

The initiative connected 150 food producers with 250 buyers in 38 countries. It was one of the few business-to-business activities in lockdown. The initiative also reduced costs, staff time, and the environmental footprint for business matchmaking.

Runner-up: Canada – Canadian Trade Commissioner Service, Global Affairs Canada

Initiative: Market Potential Finder

Canada’s Trade Commissioner Service recognized that its small firms were not taking advantage of new trade agreements. The service trained 800 trade commissioners on free trade agreement benefits, so they could match firms with new markets. Post-training surveys showed that 87% of the commissioners found that the training increased their knowledge of FTAs and that they used the results in working with clients.

This effort aligns with Canada’s goal to achieve 50% more exports overseas by 2025. It diversifies trade and supply chains.

BEST INITIATIVE FOR INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE TRADE

Winner: Zimbabwe – Zimtrade

Initiative: Eagle’s Nest Youth Export Incubator

A reality TV contest for young entrepreneurs brought national awareness to exports in this unusual initiative. Zimtrade found a creative approach to reaching the youth – where 62% of the population are younger than 25 years old. About 70,000 viewers followed the series, with continued access to the 13 episodes on social media.

A pitch contest brought 100 shortlisted firms for training. Then, 50 semi-finalists were trained in marketing and branding, quality control, financing, and intellectual property management. Finally, 17 finalists received further training. The winner received full financial support for international exhibitions and learning visits; mentorship with international experts; a listing in Zimbabwe’s online export shop; and a financial package from Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe.

The next annual edition will focus on small businesses from rural and marginalized communities.

Runner-up: Sri Lanka – Sri Lanka Export Development Board

Initiative: Export Coaching Programme for SMEs

Few companies in Sri Lanka’s new export development programme were managing to break into export markets. They needed training and information.

The Sri Lanka Export Development Board trained 11 officers – ten of them women – as coaches. They guided companies and brought an independent panel to award the best 10 pitches from companies. Following the training, 40% of companies identified export market entry requirements. The programme improved rural development, with four farmer clusters as a supply base. It brought opportunities to women and youth in rural areas.