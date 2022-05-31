The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has promised to contribute his quota towards securing victory for the party in the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Baffoe is targeting over 50% percent win for the NPP in both the presidential and parliamentary elections in the Bono Region.

His promise comes after he retained his position in a keenly contested election that saw 26 aspirants, made up of 23 men and three women, vying for 10 positions.

“I will do my best to get about 53 to 55 percent for the presidential. I intend to get majority in the parliamentary elections too.”

Abronye DC was re-elected after garnering 173 votes to beat Konlaabig Rasheed [incumbent Regional Organiser], his main contender, who obtained 84 of the votes cast.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Abronye DC asked defeated aspirants to remain resolute in ensuring the fulfilment of the NPP’s “Break the Eight agenda”.

“They are still party members, and the fact that someone has lost does not mean he is not part of the organisation. All of them should contribute their part to make sure we break the eight.”

Controversy during election

Bono was the final region to have held the polls, leaving the Central as the only outstanding region where the elections have been suspended indefinitely as a result of a court action.

The election in the region was halted for almost an hour after confusion broke out when three constituencies that had allegedly been injuncted were called out to vote.

Executives from the constituencies namely; Sunyani East, Dormaa Central and Jaman, were injuncted by the Sunyani High Court from taking part in the elections.

The injunction was secured by some members of the party in the three constituencies over what they described as improper ways of electing the executives.