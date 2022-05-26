An assistant headmaster of the Bole Senior High School in the Savannah Region is in the grips of the police for allegedly raping a final year student of the school.

The accused, Issahaku Jadua, is alleged to have invited the victim into his office at about 6:00 pm on May 20, 2022, to collect past questions in preparation for the final exams.

The police say upon entering the office, Mr. Jadua forcefully had sex with her.

The Savannah Regional Public Relations of the Ghana Police Service, Inspector Adjekum Owusu, who confirmed the incident to Citi News said the accused was arrested on Wednesday 25th May after a medical examination of the victim.

Inspector Adjekum said Mr. Issahaku Jadua will be processed for court.

“We received a report that a student of the Bole Senior High School was raped by one of her tutors. The crime officer and other officials of the Ghana Education Service went to the school and took the girl to the hospital for diagnosis to ascertain the fact of the case.”

“Yesterday [Wednesday], the tutor was arrested and detained, so currently we are preparing him for court.”

Inspector Adjekum also encouraged rape victims to be bold enough to report to the police or any higher authority for the perpetrators to be brought to book.