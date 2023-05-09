The Parent and Teachers Association (PTA) of Fijai Senior High School, in Sekondi has welcomed the government’s reinstatement of the Headmaster of the school who was suspended for allegedly collecting unapproved fees.

Speaking to Citi News in Takoradi in reaction to the reinstatement, the Chairman of the Fijai PTA, Reverend Father Gabriel Samson, said while they are thankful to the government and the Ghana Education Service for calling back the Headmaster.

“We are happy that he has been reinstated. This is a vindication that he was not at fault,” Reverend Father Gabriel Samson said.

Background

The headmaster, Mr. Kenneth Agbomadzi was interdicted over the alleged collection of illegal levies.

This was contained in a statement issued by the GES on Tuesday, April 18.

Following the outcome of a committee’s report on the allegations levelled against him, the Ghana Education Service in a statement on May 8 said he has been reinstated.

His reinstatement took effect on May 8, 2023.

A statement signed by the Director of Education, Western Region, Mrs. Felicia Agyeibea Okai, on May 8, said, “I have been directed by the Director-General to re-instate you effective May 8, 2023, based on the outcome of the Investigative Committee’s report on the alleged Collection of illegal Levies in the school. The Regional Director is to hand over the Administration of the School to you and accord you the necessary support for you to function effectively”.