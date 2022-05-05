A few weeks after Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ climbed to the top of Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 chart, another Ghanaian musician, Camidoh, has hit the Number 1 spot, with a remix of his hit song, ‘Sugarcane.’

The remix featured fellow Ghanaian singer, King Promise, Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo.

The collaboration has caught fire in Africa’s most populous nation, peaking at Number 1 on the Top 100 Music Chart On Apple Music.

Camidoh, who is 28 years old, and known in private life as Raphael Kofi Attachie, is also a rapper and a record producer.

The original version of Sugarcane, released in December 2021, chalked some groundbreaking success in the digital music space, reaching number 5 on Shazam’s top 200 most searched Afropop songs.