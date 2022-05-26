The Central Regional delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party, slated for Friday, May 27, 2022, has been put on hold after expected delegates of the Ekumfi constituency took the impending Elections to court for allegedly side-lining the constituency delegates from participating in the conference.

The Ekumfi constituency has not held its constituency executive election yet and according to some members of the party, going ahead with the regional delegates conference would mean depriving delegates in Ekumfi of their rights to vote, hence the action by the prospective delegates in Ekumfi.

A motion on notice for interlocutory injunction sighted by Citi News prayed the High court to restrain the defendants who are the Central Regional Chairman for the NPP, Robert Kutin among others from holding the Regional Elections of the NPP and “for transmission of any results to the National office of the party until the final determination of the suit.“

The case is expected to be heard on 2nd June 2022.

Speaking to Citi News, the spokesperson of the plaintiffs, Ekumfi Hammond indicated that “over 520 polling station executives have been denied the rights to elect their constituency Executives to represent them in the regional elections”.