The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has called on the Council of State to give clarity on the extent of its influence in the appointments at the Presidency.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo presented the list of staff at the Presidency in line with law to Parliament earlier this month.

The report has subsequently been referred to the Finance Committee for consideration.

But Mr. Okudzeto Ablakwa, who has bemoaned what he calls positions of “dubious validity” currently occupied at the Presidency, believes Ghanaians deserve some answers from the Council of State as to the number of political appointees that can be given roles at the Presidency.

Some positions he noted as problematic included Diaspora Church Mobilisation, Personal Assistants for Regional Ministers and Youth Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs.

Mr. Ablakwa cited Section 4 of the Presidential Office Act, which notes that “all these appointments are supposed to be made in consultation with the Council of State.”

“Is the Council of State telling Ghanaians that they approved this church relations manager? Are they telling Ghanaians they approved this Church Diaspora Mobilisation Officer?”

Mr. Ablakwa, however, acknowledged that the advice of the council was not binding on the President; hence his call for further clarity.

“If it is that they probably advised against it, but it wasn’t taken, they should let us know,” the MP said.

Section 11 of Act 463 of the Presidential Office Act states that the President shall within 3 months after the end of each financial year submit to Parliament an annual report containing the number of presidential staff employed at the Office, the rank or grade of such staff; and employees in the other public services assigned to the Office.