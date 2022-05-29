Former Member of Parliament for Sawla-Tuna- Kalba Constituency, Hon. Donald Dari Sodiitey has died.

The sad event occurred at the Tamale Teaching Hospital on Sunday, May, 22, 2022.

He served the people of Sawla-Tuna-Kalba from 2004 to 2016 as their representative in Parliament.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the constituency, according to a statement issued by issued by its Communications Officer, Mr. Kipo Elijah Bakar, says the funeral arrangements in consultation with the family would be announced later.

The late MP, who was a teacher by profession left behind seven children and a wife.

The death of the former NDC MP was announced by the sitting MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency, Andrew Dari Chiwitey in a statement after consultation with the family.