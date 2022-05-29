For a record 14th time, Real Madrid has been crowned kings of Europe after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.

Brazilian forward, Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike was the only goal which won the big trophy for the Spanish giants.

Citi FM and Citi TV held a live screening of the game at their premises in Accra for some specially invited guests.

Watch how supporters of the two clubs reacted as the Los Blancos triumphed over The Reds: