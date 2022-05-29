For a record 14th time, Real Madrid has been crowned kings of Europe after beating Liverpool 1-0 in the UEFA Champions League final in Paris.
Brazilian forward, Vinicius Junior’s second-half strike was the only goal which won the big trophy for the Spanish giants.
Citi FM and Citi TV held a live screening of the game at their premises in Accra for some specially invited guests.
It’s the Champions League Final Viewing Party & we’re soooo ready for kick off! ⚽#GhanaWeekend @CitiSportsGHA#UCLfinal #ChampionsLeagueFinal #LiverpoolVsRealMadrid #LIVRMA pic.twitter.com/w5PsaYea8P
#UCL #ChampionsLeagueFinal Viewing Party @Citi973 @CitiSportsGHA half time analysis
Liverpool 0
Real Madrid 0#GhanaWeekend pic.twitter.com/pBJpmojmKm
Watch how supporters of the two clubs reacted as the Los Blancos triumphed over The Reds: