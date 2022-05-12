The Minority representatives on Parliament’s Education Committee is calling for an immediate review of the Free Senior High School policy.

According to them, the government must engage stakeholders in the education sector to arrive at better ways to run the programme which will lessen the cost burden on the country.

This follows complaints by some heads of secondary schools concerning limited resources to run the operations of the institutions.

Speaking to Citi News, Ranking Member on the Education Committee, Peter Nortsu Kotoe, said the government needs to come up with measures to sustain the policy.

“Our call is that let’s sit down with all stakeholders and review the programme. We are not saying abandon it. Let’s review it and see how best we can sustain it.

“And sustaining it is very, very important so how do we cut costs so that we will be able to sustain it and everybody who qualifies to be in senior high school can have access to free senior high school education,” he added.

On the Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, the Builsa South MP, Dr. Clement Apaak, also raised concerns with the Free SHS policy.

“Since the introduction of the Free Senior High School policy, those of us in the sector have noticed visibly the lack of attention that, hitherto, was being paid to basic education.”

Dr. Apaak added that “we ought to be doing more to ensure that the basic sector of our educational system is robust and fit for purpose.”