Members of a group calling themselves, Friends of NAPO have donated educational materials to schools to celebrate the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Manhyia South Constituency, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh who turned 54 years.

The group led by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency chairman for Manhyia South, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, presented exercise books, pens, pencils, sewing machines, and other educational materials to twelve (12) schools within the Manhyia South sub-metro.

The items include; 21,000 exercise books, 10,000 pens, 7,000 pencils, 14 sewing machines, and packs of drinks.

A member of the group, Nana Timmah Boakye, explained that the donation became necessary following the contribution of Manhyia South MP to the development of the Constituency and Ghana as a whole.

She added that “we are here to donate these items to the schools and also use this occasion to honor our favorite MP who is celebrating his 54th birthday today”.

The Manhyia South Constituency Chairman of the NPP, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta maintained that Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh is worth celebrating due to his selfless contribution to the improvement of education in the constituency.

He said the MP had spearheaded the construction of an ultra-modern library complex to aid learning and research for pupils in the community.

Speaking at a short ceremony to hand over the items to authorities of the beneficiary schools, Mr. Ofori-Atta urged the pupils to take their studies seriously and eschew acts that will jeopardize their future.

“You have to take your books and lessons very seriously and be disciplined at all times because you are the future leaders Ghana is looking up to”, he said.

He also pledged continuous support and prayer for the Manhyia South legislator to enable him to fulfil promises made to his constituents and continue his hard work for the nation.

Authorities from the beneficiary schools commended the group for the gesture and said the items would go a long way to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

They also commended the role played by the Manhyia South MP in enhancing the standards of education in the constituency.

The ceremony was climaxed with marry-making and the cutting of a cake to mark the birthday of the Manhyia South MP.