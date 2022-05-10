The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has set November 2022 to elect its flagbearer for the 2024 presidential elections.

It announced this in a communiqué at the end of a national executive committee meeting held on Monday, May 9, 2022.

The national congress will be preceded by lower-level elections to select branch, ward, constituency, and regional executives.

The leadership of the NDC at the meeting also resolved to carry out membership verification and update of its registered membership until May 15, 2022.

It has also created an opportunity for the registration of new members between May 21 and June 7, 2022.

The exact dates for the ward and constituency elections, as well as the regional conference and national congress, are yet to be announced.

Another key decision taken during the NEC meeting was that Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi ad Likpe be recognised and adopted as a constituency by the NDC.