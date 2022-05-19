The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Constituency Chairman for Amasaman, Winfred Kofi Zoryiku, has been suspended from the party.

Winfred Kofi Zoryiku is facing this punitive measure over accusations that he printed, issued, and distributed fake membership ID cards in the ongoing issuance of party cards.

His action, according to the party, contravenes Articles 47 and 48 of its constitution.

The NDC’s Functional Executive Committee arrived at the decision after an assessment of the allegations pending the hearing and final determination of the matter.

“That with immediate effect, your membership of the NDC has been suspended”, a letter from the party to Mr. Zoryiku mentioned.

In addition, the embattled Constituency chairman has been referred to the party’s National Disciplinary Committee for further action.