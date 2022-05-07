The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) says Saturday night’s power outage in the northern part of the country is due to challenges recorded by the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Most parts of the Bono, Northern and Upper West Regions were without light on the evening of Saturday, May 7, 2022.

The lights went off a few minutes to 8:00pm, according to reports.

NEDCo in a statement issued late on Saturday to brief its customers on the issue, said efforts were underway to restore power.

“The management of NEDCo wishes to inform the general public, especially its cherished customers across its entire operational area, that the power outage being currently experienced (in the evening of Saturday, May 7, 2022) is a result of a challenge recorded by GRIDCo. Further details will be shared as they become available.”

“Meanwhile, efforts are underway to restore power. The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” NEDCo added in the statement.