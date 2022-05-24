The government has assured that all documents on land acquisition transactions at the Greater Accra Regional office of the Lands Commission are intact.

Some of the records in parts of the offices were reported to have been destroyed by floods after Saturday’s downpour.

This raised concerns about the safekeeping of records at the commission.

During a working visit to the office on Monday, May 23, 2022, Deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Benito Owusu-Bio allayed the fears of landowners and assured them that all the documents at the Lands Commission office are safe.

“Although water got into our records room, not a single piece of paper was destroyed because of the way our shelves are. Everyone should be rest assured that all records are intact, and not a single document was destroyed. Our data is safe too,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lands Commission says it has fully resumed operations at the Greater Accra Regional Lands offices.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, James Dadson said “Our records are on the server and once we reconnect tomorrow we will be able to access everything. Power has been restored, all is set.”