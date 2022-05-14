The Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC), Duncan Amoah, has allayed fears of a looming fuel shortage in the country.

There are reports that some filling stations are out of stock. This follows the Institute for Energy Security’s prediction a few weeks ago of fuel shortages in the country.

Some social media users have also complained about their inability to get fuel at various oil marketing companies, particularly Goil.

Citi News checks on Friday, May 13, 2022, also indicated that many customers were turned away from some fuel stations due to the lack of fuel.

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) in response said the country has adequate supplies for at least three weeks; however, more supply of fuel is expected in the country in the coming days.

Speaking on The Big Issue, Mr. Duncan Amoah said there was no cause for alarm.

“There is clearly a challenge in the system, and that is indisputable. What I want to clarify is that there is no need for the public to panic.”

He explained that “following some maintenance works done a few weeks ago, the system was unable to get the quantities needed for the markets. Contrary to reports of fuel shortage at Goil especially, because a lot of the OMCs are unable to get the diesel, Goil had to produce almost two times the volumes they had to produce.”