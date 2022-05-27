Most of the incumbents retained their seats in the New Patriotic Party’s North East Regional delegates’ conference.
The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.
In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, who is the incumbent was re-elected.
Find below the full results
NPP North East Regional Election*
Results
Chairmanship
Fusheini Nurudeen – 71
Shani Mohammed – 24
Akamara Bawa Henry – 50
1st vice Chairman
Alhji Gado – 102
Sadiq – 44
2nd vice chairman
Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96
Sulemana Frinjei – 50
Secretary
Sambie Suley – 106
Dr Musah – 27
Janong – 13
Ass Secretary
Yamusah Ibrahim – 109
Jamal deen – 37
Youth organiser
Janda Mohammed 21
Duut Thomas 31
Adam Bashiru 20
Mumuni M. Nurudeen74
Women Organiser
Haruna Humu 109
Haruna Kubira 36
Organizer
Amos Yambil 101
Mahama Tampuri Yamusa 10
Mahama Jangdow 35