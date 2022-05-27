Most of the incumbents retained their seats in the New Patriotic Party’s North East Regional delegates’ conference.

The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.

In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, who is the incumbent was re-elected.

Find below the full results

NPP North East Regional Election*

Results

Chairmanship

Fusheini Nurudeen – 71

Shani Mohammed – 24

Akamara Bawa Henry – 50

1st vice Chairman

Alhji Gado – 102

Sadiq – 44

2nd vice chairman

Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96

Sulemana Frinjei – 50

Secretary

Sambie Suley – 106

Dr Musah – 27

Janong – 13

Ass Secretary

Yamusah Ibrahim – 109

Jamal deen – 37

Youth organiser

Janda Mohammed 21

Duut Thomas 31

Adam Bashiru 20

Mumuni M. Nurudeen74

Women Organiser

Haruna Humu 109

Haruna Kubira 36

Organizer

Amos Yambil 101

Mahama Tampuri Yamusa 10

Mahama Jangdow 35