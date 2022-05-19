Some youth of Karimenga in the North East Region who set a police checkpoint ablaze over the alleged shooting of a pillion rider by the police have promised to rehabilitate the police post.

The youth vandalized the checkpoint after police at the Karimenga checkpoint shot a female pillion rider in an attempt to arrest a cyclist who crashed into its barricade and sped off.

Speaking to Citi News, Upper East Regional Police PRO, ASP David Fianko-Okyere, said the youth have resolved to fix the damaged checkpoint after they were debriefed on the matter.

“Policemen on duty on the Bolgatanga-Tamale road were performing stop and search duties to check robbery incidents on that section of the road when two people on a motorbike came and crashed the barricade, and after doing so they continued with their journey. Sensing danger, the police officer decided to demobilize the people by releasing a shot, which unfortunately hit the lady behind. After that, the rider continued even when the lady fell from the motorbike, but the police pursued him and later caught him.”

“The young men in the area, on hearing the issue, became agitated, went to the police barrier and attacked the officers on duty, and to avoid further clashes, the offices relayed a message to the regional police commander for assistance. The commander went there and engaged the community members and the traditional leaders and afterward, they agreed that they will come back to the checkpoint to ensure that anything that has been destroyed is rebuilt,” he said.

Meanwhile, the injured woman is said to be responding to treatment at the Upper East Regional hospital, as the regional police command says it is supporting care for the victim.

“The rider was asked to report himself to the hospital for treatment and the lady is responding to treatment. We have been paying visits to her to see how she is. Investigations are ongoing, and we will hold him [rider] as a suspect rider. If he is found culpable, he will be put before the court,” ASP David Fianko-Okyere added.