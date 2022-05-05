Government says it will continue to pursue programmes and policies that will promote peace and security in Ghana and West Africa in general.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says with Ghana’s president being the current ECOWAS Chair, it is helping the country to exert peace and democracy in the sub-region.

Receiving the Young Democrat Union of Africa (YDUA) Africa Peace Award on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Dr. Bawumia said government will do more to be the epitome of peace in Africa.

“President Akufo-Addo’s efforts to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability are enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects. He will continue to pursue programs and policies which consolidate our gains in our democratic credentials and work towards a peaceful and sustainable Africa.”

“The quest for peace and stability on the continent cannot be told down. It is an essential bedrock in realising resilient and sustainable societies,” he added.

A citation accompanying the award read in part “Our decision to honour the works of this very astute man for his decades of service to rule of law, democracy, press freedom and peace is not only admirable but presents great lessons to many… In recent times, his work to restore peace in the Dagbon Kingdom of Ghana after almost 2 decades of Kingship related conflict has been celebrated by many, both in Ghana and on the international scene.”

“In all, his efforts to ensure that Ghana is enjoying peace and stability is enviable and his steps towards averting the urge for undemocratic regime change in West Africa as Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States, we believe is worth commending considering the prospects.”