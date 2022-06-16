The Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, failed or was unable to appear in court today, June 16, 2022, as scheduled, to testify against a former deputy Finance Minister, Cassiel Ato Forson and two others standing trial for allegedly causing financial loss to the state.

Mr. Agyeman-Manu was billed to give his evidence in chief in the 3.95 million Euro financial loss case today but was said to have been away on official state business.

The three, Cassiel Ato Forson, Sylvester Anamane and Richard Jakpa are being prosecuted over the purchase of fifty (50) ambulances, generally described as substandard and unfit for purpose.

The Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Attakorah Oboubisa, told the Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe’s court that the Health Minister gave an indication of an urgent meeting he had to attend, followed by a COVAX Board meeting which was to take him out of the country.

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Mr. Agyeman-Manu also gave indication he will be available later this month on the 28th day.

The Presiding Judge, Her Ladyship Asare-Botwe, was reluctant in adjourning the case but was eventually persuaded to, cautioning that it would be the last time an adjournment would be granted on the basis of the unavailability of the Health Minister.

Her Ladyship advised the prosecution to prepare another witness in readiness to continue the case should the Health Minister not be available himself for the trial on the next adjourned date.

Justice Afia Serwaa Asare Botwe has thus adjourned the case to June 28, 2022, for the Health Minister’s evidence in chief to be taken.