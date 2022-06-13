The National Revenue Recovery taskforce of the Electricity Company of Ghana has cut power to Glo telecommunication over GH¢4.6 million debt.

The disconnection was done last Thursday, June 9, 2022, leaving the company without power from the national grid for four days now.

Globacom Limited Ghana, providers of Glo network in Ghana, are part of a list of heavily indebted institutions targeted by the power distribution company.

Glo currently holds the lowest market share in the telecommunications space in Ghana after MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo.

ECG in the past few months disconnected power to some state and private institutions for non-payment and power theft.

This according to the ECG will continue until all monies are retrieved.

In another development, ECG has announced its intention to audit electricity meters in the country.

ECG said the exercise will begin on July 7, 2022, and thus urged persons having issues with their meters to have them checked before the exercise commences.

The meter auditing is expected to sanitise the system and get rid of illegal and malfunctioning meters in the country.

This is part of processes adopted by the power company to curb system losses.