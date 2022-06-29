Government has delivered 95 Small Scale Mining Licences to members of the Ghana National Association Small Scale Miners.

The licenses were signed after a rigorous audit of the operations of the beneficiaries.

It also forms part of the government’s quest to ensure responsible and environmentally-friendly mining.

During the presentation, sector minister, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, issued a stern warning to revoke the licenses of any firm who violates the law.

“We are going to monitor closely that, these concessionaire licensees are going to follow the terms of these licenses strictly. If they deviate from any of the terms, they should be rest assured that the licenses will be revoked.”

It is the expectation of government that miners will ensure and provide basic structures and amenities geared toward responsible mining in line with health, technical and safety policies of the mining industry.

Curbing or controlling irresponsible mining is costing the nation while heavily polluting and drying the country’s water bodies.

Ghana’s forest reserves are also rapidly reducing due to the activities of irresponsible miners.

To reduce the impact of such negative activities, the government launched and implemented some interventions including the provision of a mercury-gold collector, night vision gear, speed patrol boats, among others.

The latest is the granting of 95 small scale mining licenses.

A deputy Lands and Natural Resources Minister, George Mireku Duker, listed and explained the impact of some of the interventions.

The General Secretary of the Small Scale Miners, Godwin Amoah, assured the government of the cooperation and commitment of their members to ensure responsible mining.