The Ghana Immigration Service wants the public to be on alert over fake offers of recruitment into the service by some unscrupulous persons on Facebook.

The Service in a statement said the activities of one of such fraudsters, using a Facebook account with the name Kwame Asuah Takyi with phone number 0559248677 have come to its attention.

“Management of the Service would like to caution members of the general public that the Service is not recruiting or has hired any agent or persons to conduct recruitment on its behalf.

“The use of social media, especially Facebook, to solicit for persons to join the Service is not part of the process of the official GIS recruitment drive. Therefore, the public is hereby cautioned not to fall prey to these fraudsters who are only in to extort them of their monies,” the statement said.

The Immigration Service said its recruitments are done through an open and transparent process and are first advertised in the national dailies with the requirements and procedures for eventual recruitment.

It further said the public should not engage anyone on WhatsApp in the name of protocol placements into the various security agencies.

“When the Service is ready to recruit, we will first of all advertise in the national dailies giving requirements and procedures to be followed. Until such an announcement is made we wish to advice prospective job applicants to ignore any such Facebook recruitment. Again job applicants are being warned to desist from chatting with WhatsApp accounts with pictures of Ministers of State and Members of Parliament among others offering them protocol placement in the security services with demands for payments of various forms of mobile money payments,” it said, urging the public to report any such fraudsters to the police or immigration office.

