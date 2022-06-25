Popular Ghanaian video blogger, Wode Maya, says he has received 10,000 dollars from his YouTube subscribers a day after announcing his intention to build a school in Ghana to cater for the less privileged.

According to him, the swift response from his fans has encouraged him to pursue the project to help humanity and leave a lasting legacy.

“I have never seen anything like this before. To me, there is nothing more important than being a positive influence in the lives of others,” he said.

Watch the video:

Wode Maya is internationally acclaimed for highlighting cultures across Africa on his YouTube channel.

He is the first Ghanaian YouTuber to have hit 1 million subscribers.

He was adjudged Content Creator of the Year at the 2022 edition of the Entertainment Achievement Awards (EAA) organised by Citi TV.