Government is currently engaging stakeholders to develop new employment modules for former attendants at the defunct road toll collection points across the country.

Months after the government abolished the collection of road tolls in the country with a promise to re-assign the affected workers; many of them are still unemployed.

Answering questions in Parliament, Deputy Minister for Labour and Employment Relations, Bright Wireko Brobbey indicated that government has not neglected the workers.

“The collection of road tolls was carried out by the Ghana Highway Authority using workers engaged on six months renewable contracts. In some instances, the Ghana Highway Authority used private entities in the engagement of some of the contract workers to carry out the collection of tolls on behalf of the authority.

“At the time of the suspension of toll collection, a total of 784 toll workers were engaged by the Ghana Highway Authority. The government is currently engaging with the toll and route management limited to develop other employment modules for the re-engagement of toll workers.”

The government had assured road toll collectors of being reassigned, following the closure of toll booths, but it is yet to honour its promise.

This was after some former toll booth attendants in Accra massed up at the Ministry of Roads and Highways on Thursday, May 12, 2022, to demand the payment of their salaries, which have been in arrears, and reassignment.