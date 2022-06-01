The Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga has petitioned the Special Prosecutor to probe widespread reports of corruption and bribery in the recently-held New Patriotic Party (NPP) regional executives elections.

In his petition, Mr. Ayariga asked the Special Prosecutor to prosecute persons found culpable of corruption during the polls.

“I write to draw your attention to widespread reports in the social media which were equally discussed on the radio, that the offenses of corruption, bribery, treating and undue influence did take place at the congresses of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to elect regional executives of the reports” the petition said.

Mr. Ayariga’s petition is premised on the Representation of the People Law, 1992 (PNDCL 284) which makes bribery in public elections unlawful.