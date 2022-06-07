51-year-old Odehye John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi, an astute businessman and a farmer of high repute, has been outdoored as the new chief of New Juaben Traditional Area.

This was done by the sub-chiefs and kingmakers of the New Juaben Traditional Area with support from Asante Juaben.

Odehye Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi, who had his secondary education at the St. Peters Senior High School in Kwahu Nkwatia before moving to Germany to further his education, is currently married with seven children.

Odehye Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi who contested the seat with 3 other royals received an instant endorsement from all the traditional gates namely Kronti, Adonteng, Benkum, Akwamu, Nkosoɔ Nkabomu, Ntotoyε, Jumapo, Akyεmpem, Kyedom and Akyeame.

At the ceremony to outdoor him, Chairman of the Council of State and Chief of Asante Juaben, Daasebre Otuo Serebour stressed on the need to have a united front and forge ahead as one family to ensure development in New Juaben.

Daasebre Otuo Serebour expressed his gratitude for the support exhibited so far by the kingmakers and all the divisional chiefs of New Juaben in making the process peaceful, and admonished the New Juaben Chiefs to work hand in hand with Asante Juaben and keep to the Asante Tradition.

Odehye John Kwadwo Yeboah Gyamfi was introduced to the Chiefs and people of New Juaben and was carried shoulder-high through the principal streets of Koforidua amidst dancing and drumming symbolically to show that there is a new chief for New Juaben.

He will be confined for 40 days, as customs and traditions demand, where he is expected to be taken through all the necessary rites before choosing his stool name.