Caterers under the school feeding programme have denied claims that government has released funds to pay caterers in five regions.

This comes on the back of information Citi News gathered that government has made payments to caterers in five regions.

The caterers on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, embarked on a demonstration in Accra to register their displeasure over the government’s failure to pay them their arrears and increase their feeding grants.

Speaking to Citi News, President of the Greater Accra School Feeding Caterers Association, Juliana Cudjoe said no form of payment has come to her attention.

”I am not aware of any form of payment made by government. No caterer in any of the regions has been paid. Government should come again.”

Ghana School Feeding Programme

The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3, which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.

The government currently provides 93 pesewas for a child per day for a plate of food.

The amount is considered inadequate to provide an adequate and healthy diet for child development.