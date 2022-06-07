The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) will on Wednesday, June 8th open nominations for persons seeking to occupy national positions in the party.

The party says persons seeking to occupy the National Chairmanship position should be willing to pay GH¢20,000 for nomination forms while those contesting the Vice positions will be paying GH¢15,000.

Nomination forms for the General Secretary position go for GH¢10,000 while all other positions go for GH¢8,000.

A statement from the party said, the vetting of aspirants will begin on June 17th and end on June 20th.

The NPP delegates conference for the election of regional executives has been held.

The polls were organised within four days.

The Central Region poll was initially suspended due to a court action but was later held on June 4, 2022.

While some incumbents retained their positions, others failed in their re-election bids, paving the way for fresh entrants to take over the job at the regional level.

Click here for the guidelines from the NPP on the national elections