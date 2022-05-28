The much-anticipated New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates conference for the election of regional executives has been held.

The polls were organised within three days. So far, 14 regions have held their respective elections.

On Friday, May 27, 2022, elections took place in seven regions namely; Ahafo, Bono-East, Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North.

That of Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra, Oti, Volta, Upper West and Western have also taken place.

Elections in the Bono Region are expected to be held come Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The only outstanding election is that of the Central Region where polls have been suspended until further notice due to a court action.

While some incumbents retained their positions, others failed in their re-election bids, paving the way for fresh entrants to take over the job at the regional level.

Following the declaration of results across the regions, here are how results went down on a region by region basis:

AHAFO

Four incumbent executives retained their positions, with one incumbent losing in the Region.

Kwabena Owusu Sekyere retained his position as the Chairman.

Amadu Mohammed also retained his position as the Nasara Coordinator, and Ruth Fosua also maintained her position as the Women’s Organizer.

Eugene Kusi Boakye also retained his position as Treasurer.

However, Gausu Mohammed Baba, lost his position as the Secretary to Eric Nana Antwi.

ASHANTI

Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, sailed through his re-election bid as Regional Chairman for the party.

The vociferous Ashanti Regional Chair went past Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA), his closest contender, to retain his position.

This is the third time he is securing the seat.

EASTERN

The margins of victory were relatively wide for incumbent executives in the Eastern Region, except for the youth organiser slot, which saw Adamu Musah beating his closest contender with a paltry 21 votes.

The Women’s Organiser is the only executive to have lost in the just-ended polls.

Chairman

Jeffrey Konadu Addo- 424

Boateng Agyemang Kwadwo Albert – 202

Youth Organizers

Aaron Donkoh -201

Adamu Musah Raha -230

Isaac Agorku Asante Wuttoh -198

Women organizers

Fati Vondolie – 297

Mercy Amoh Darkoah -331

Assist Secretary

Felix Osafo Marfo -195

Nana Yaw papin -228

Robert osei Danso ofori Atta -104*

Secretary

Tony Osei-Adjei-398

Buckman Akuffo – 130/

2nd Vice Chair

Frank Appiah – 319

Paul Amaning – 119

Micheal oteng-Adu -197

Organizer

Jerry Osei Poku – 545

George opoku Acheapong

Ahmed Yusif Yonah 198

GREATER ACCRA

Divine Otoo Agorhom, the incumbent Regional Chairman emerged winner to secure re-election.

He eluded defeat by the skin of the teeth, winning by just six votes margin. He had 332 votes, while his contender had 326.

CHAIRMAN

1. Divine Otoo Agorhom – 332

2. Alfred Boye – 326

1ST VICE

Joana Adda Frances

2ND VICE

1. Van Pee – 64

2. Francis Ebo Mensah -75

3. Jeffery Osei- 213

4. Eric Nartey – 268

SECRETARY

1. Odarlai Parker — 424

2. Emmanuel Clottey – 198

3. Solomon Assante -35

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

Baba Seidu – 332

Ben Kwaku Asare – 327

TREASURER

Racheal Tutu 347

Francisca Anyorkor – 312

ORGANIZER

Prince Obeng – 543

Romeo Sarfo – 69

Nathaniel Bossah – 47

WOMEN ORGANIZER

Grace Acheampong – 340

Naana Eyeson – 12

Edem Atipoe – 267

Torshie Torto – 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

MOSES ABOR -355

Isaac Asare – 37

Harriet Serwaah – 21

Kwame Apenteng – 241

Gabriel Anandiya – 5

NASARA COORDINATOR

Alhaji Ishaq – 162

Abdul Amid – 27

Mumin Abagje – 2

Hajj Tiicas – 74

Kamil Hussein – 82

Jeff Kassim – 311

NORTH EAST

Most of the incumbents in the North East Region retained their seats. The only incumbent who lost was the Regional Treasurer of the party.

In the Chairmanship race, Fuseini Nurudeen, who is the incumbent, was re-elected.

Chairmanship

Fusheini Nurudeen – 71

Shani Mohammed – 24

Akamara Bawa Henry – 50

1st vice Chairman

Alhji Gado – 102

Sadiq – 44

2nd vice chairman

Abdul Rahaman Gariba – 96

Sulemana Frinjei – 50

Secretary

Sambie Suley – 106

Dr Musah – 27

Janong – 13

Asst. Secretary

Yamusah Ibrahim – 109

Jamal deen – 37

Youth organiser

Janda Mohammed 21

Duut Thomas 31

Adam Bashiru 20

Mumuni M. Nurudeen74

Women Organiser

Haruna Humu 109

Haruna Kubira 36

Organizer

Amos Yambil 101

Mahama Tampuri Yamusa 10

Mahama Jangdow 35

NORTHERN

Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba was re-elected as the Northern Regional Chairman.

The election was not without drama as some six persons were arrested by police for engaging in suspicious activities at the conference venue, the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale.

CHAIRMAN

1. Mohammed Adam Bantima Samba- 238

2 Amadu Inusah 122

3 Ibrahim Mahama 1.

SECRETARY

1. Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu 39

2. Mutawakilu Musah 19

3. Hudu Zakaria 198

4. Abukari Iddrisu 102

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Aniwaba Kwaku Bediako Jeremiah 258

2. Kumbung Omega 37

3. Abu Latif 17

4. Kaleem M. Ibrahim 52

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Sham-una Illiasu 36

2. Abdul Rahman Samari 134

3. Alhaji Fatawu Adam Danjega 190

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Rahana Aziz 219

2. Hajia Rahi Yahaya 64

3. Suraiya Manan 87

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Mohammed Alhassan 199

2. Salifu Abdul-Rahaman Mumin 152

3. Musah Aminu 7

SAVANNAH

In the Savannah Region, five incumbent executives failed to retain their positions.

They were the 2nd Vice-Chair, Secretary, Organizer, Treasurer, and Nasara Coordinator. However, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, has been re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.

CHAIRPERSON

1. Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu = 112

2. Abass Azumah= 60

1ST VICE CHAIRPERSON

1. Dr Abudu Amadu Musah – unopposed

2ND VICE CHAIRPERSON

1. Johnson Kwame Gyinde = 108

2. Hajia Zulfawu Amadu = 65 [Incumbent]

SECRETARY

1. Mohammed Issah = 104

2. Haruna Iddrisu = 68 [Incumbent]

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana = 95

2. Karim Bismarck Ishaw = 75

ORGANIZER

1. Kwame Aboagye = 88

2. Mohammed Tohir = 84 [Incumbent]

TREASURER

1. Abu Lutie = 77

2. Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia = 66 [Incumbent]

3. Sanka Sulemana = 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Raphael Akati Mahama = 117 2. Iddrisu Abdulai = 54

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Safia Mohammed = 83

2. Fatahiya Mohammed = 80

3. Love Khande Issah = 07

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumi = 63 [Incumbent]

2. Mohammed Marhey Bamba = 107

UPPER EAST

The incumbent Regional Chairman Anthony Namoo, retained his position.

The Regional Chairman and the Women’s Organizer, Ayamba Georgina, were the only two candidates who were re-elected in the polls in the region.

The remaining eight incumbent executives lost their respective positions to fresh candidates.

CHAIRMAN

1. Mohammed Murtala Ibrahim= 4 2. Filson Awankua = 42

3. Anthony Namoo =114

4. Bugri A. Asamani = 11

5. Jerry Asamani =36

6. Dr. Moses K. Atinga = 99

1ST VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Osman M. Konkonba = 22

2. Alhaji Abubakar Sadique = 115

3. Isaac Adawele Atasige = 145

4. Abubakari Mohammed Siita = 23

2ND VICE CHAIRMAN

1. Akunaba Ageyure Aghana = 36

2. Bampil Badeabo Moses = 146

3. Atiru Samuel = 122

SECRETARY

1. Ayambire Cletus Innocent = 18

2. Elvis Figo A. Awonekai = 203 3. Amadu Mogtar Bagaya = 86

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Paul Kofi Yin = 27

2. Atangiba M. Shakiru = 142

3. Andrew Atariwini = 137

ORGANIZER

1. Ayamga Ayinbisa Peter = 126

2. Mark Ayamga = 28

3. Charles Taleog Ndanbon = 153

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Ayamba Georgina = 216

2. Akagwire Margaret = 90

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Abdul-Rahaman Amidu = 5

2. Hannah Agana = 72

3. Musah Salahu-deen = 147

4. Listowell Azongbila = 49

5. Paul Aganda = 17

6. Aguri Albert =16

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Salley Musah Delwinde = 188

2. Ustarz Seidu Abass = 118

TREASURER

1. Daniel Ayine = 163

2. Joseph Awinpanga Akanfaba = 147

UPPER WEST

The incumbent Upper West Regional Chairman retained his seat in the just-ended regional executive elections.

The 74-year-old beat his only contender, Alhaji Mahama Toyina, with a slim margin contrary to earlier concerns about his defeat.

A total of 242 delegates took part in the elections, which had 34 candidates contesting for the various positions.

The polls, supervised by the Electoral Commission, ended successfully without any major hindrance amidst heavy security presence.

The incumbent chairman, Mr. Sanbaye B Kangbere, popularly known as Chairman Heavy Weight defended his position after obtaining 130 votes, beating his only contender Alhaji Mahama Toiba who had 112 votes.

The incumbent first vice chairman, Abdul-Rahaman Abdul-Aziz also retained his seat with 157 votes while his closest contender managed to poll 85.

A former Municipal Chief Executive for Wa Central, Alhaji Aziz Gado, won the second vice chairmanship slot, while Tanko Daniel Dauda got the nod to become the secretary.

The party however could not elect a women’s organizer after two contestants, Mumuni Minata and Nancy Dery polled a tie of 76, booting the incumbent, Diana Puopele off her seat.