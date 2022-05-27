Five incumbent executives of the New Patriotic Party in the Savannah Region failed to retain their positions in the party’s just-ended elections in the region.

These are the present 2nd Vice Chair, Secretary, Organizer, Treasurer, and Nasara Coordinator.

However, Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu, has been re-elected as the Savannah Regional Chairman of the party.

He obtained 114 votes as against the 60 garnered by his only contender, Abass Azumah in the chairmanship race.

Dr. Abudu Amadu Musah won the 1st Vice Chairperson position by virtue of running unopposed.

Kwame Aboagye who lost the chairmanship race to Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana in the last election was this time voted regional organiser.

Johnson Kwame Gyinde, Mohammed Issah, Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana emerged victorious in the 2nd Vice Chairperson, Secretary and Assistant Secretary positions respectively.

In the other portfolios, Kwame Aboagye [Organizer], Abu Lutie [Treasurer], Raphael Akati Mahama [Youth Organizer], Hajia Safia Mohammed [Women Organizer] and Mohammed Marhey Bamba [Nasara Coordinator] won their respective polls.

Find below, the certified results from the Savannah Regional Executive Elections:

CERTIFIED RESULTS FOR SAVANNAH REGIONAL EXECUTIVE ELECTIONS

CHAIRPERSON

1. Alhaji Sulemana Iddrisu = 112

2. Abass Azumah= 60

1ST VICE CHAIRPERSON

1. Dr Abudu Amadu Musah – unopposed

2ND VICE CHAIRPERSON

1. Johnson Kwame Gyinde = 108

2. Hajia Zulfawu Amadu = 65 [Incumbent]

SECRETARY

1. Mohammed Issah = 104

2. Haruna Iddrisu = 68 [Incumbent]

ASSISTANT SECRETARY

1. Mayoyo Aminu Sulemana = 95

2. Karim Bismarck Ishaw = 75

ORGANIZER

1. Kwame Aboagye = 88

2. Mohammed Tohir = 84 [Incumbent]

TREASURER

1. Abu Lutie = 77

2. Mahama Saidu Mumuni Akotia = 66 [Incumbent]

3. Sanka Sulemana = 29

YOUTH ORGANIZER

1. Raphael Akati Mahama = 117 2. Iddrisu Abdulai = 54

WOMEN ORGANIZER

1. Hajia Safia Mohammed = 83

2. Fatahiya Mohammed = 80

3. Love Khande Issah = 07

NASARA COORDINATOR

1. Alhaji Nashirudeen Abdul-Mumi = 63 [Incumbent]

2. Mohammed Marhey Bamba = 107